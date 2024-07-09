Canaccord Genuity Group Trims BCE (TSE:BCE) Target Price to C$50.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BCE from C$53.25 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.38.

Shares of BCE stock traded down C$0.26 on Tuesday, reaching C$43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 573,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,682. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.37. The company has a market cap of C$39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a 1 year low of C$42.58 and a 1 year high of C$59.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.72. BCE had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.0157895 EPS for the current year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

