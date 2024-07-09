Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$179.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$195.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. National Bankshares upgraded Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$182.86.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$159.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$181.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$168.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$171.08.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.