Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACHC. Bank of America reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.00. 177,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $62.04 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 441,692 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $26,338,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $24,157,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,148,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after purchasing an additional 238,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 539,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,712,000 after purchasing an additional 200,765 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.