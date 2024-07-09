Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.93

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.93 and last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 26993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3,840.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 111,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after buying an additional 103,795 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 346,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 189,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.