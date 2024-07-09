Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.35.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $135.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 57,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

