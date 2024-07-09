Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 984 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,713,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,690 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,664,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,863,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,628,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 521,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61,673 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Warner Music Group Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

