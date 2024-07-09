Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cohen & Steers Stock Performance
NYSE:CNS opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $78.58. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.52.
Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.83%.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $519,528.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,496.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 47.04% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cohen & Steers from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNS
Cohen & Steers Profile
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Greenbrier Companies Stock Enters Buy Zone – Opportunity Knocks
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Eli Lilly Stock Leads in GLP-1 Race with its Triple Agonist Drug
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Get Ready: 3 High Short Interest Stocks Poised for a Melt-Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.