Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $125.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In related news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

