Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,260 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2,079.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 135,246 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 292.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 265,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,825,000 after acquiring an additional 197,746 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,229,000 after purchasing an additional 62,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $302.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

