Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,740 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,283,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth about $2,141,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $181.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $139.52 and a twelve month high of $199.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.52.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
