Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,245 Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $302,586,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,586,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth about $72,529,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,431,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,292,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vestis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Vestis Stock Performance

Shares of Vestis stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. Vestis Co. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.54 million. Vestis’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Vestis’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vestis news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 1,828,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,439,205.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,973,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,844,203.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vestis news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 1,828,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,439,205.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,973,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,844,203.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon acquired 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,366.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,343.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849 in the last ninety days.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

