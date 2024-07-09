Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,183 Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Standex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,565,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $12,560,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at $6,089,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Standex International by 167.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total transaction of $437,929.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,453.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standex International Price Performance

SXI stock opened at $157.55 on Tuesday. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.72.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

