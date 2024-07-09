Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 29,116 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 64,749 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in First Horizon by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 200,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,661,000 after buying an additional 2,276,977 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,377,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,500,000 after buying an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. Barclays boosted their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

