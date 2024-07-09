Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 113.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.57. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $40.16.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

