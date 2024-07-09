Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,664,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 479.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Scholar Rock Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of SRRK stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRRK shares. Raymond James began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.
Read Our Latest Report on SRRK
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $84,932.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,631.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $147,883. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Scholar Rock Company Profile
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Scholar Rock
- Stock Average Calculator
- Greenbrier Companies Stock Enters Buy Zone – Opportunity Knocks
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Eli Lilly Stock Leads in GLP-1 Race with its Triple Agonist Drug
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Get Ready: 3 High Short Interest Stocks Poised for a Melt-Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.