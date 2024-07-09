Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,664,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 479.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRRK shares. Raymond James began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SRRK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $84,932.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,631.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $147,883. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.