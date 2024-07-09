Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Opera during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Opera during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Opera Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Opera stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. Opera Limited has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera Announces Dividend

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Opera had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Opera Limited will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Opera Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

