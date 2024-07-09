Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,448 Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 176.2% in the first quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 372,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after buying an additional 237,844 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Par Pacific Price Performance

PARR stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.01. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $40.69.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.