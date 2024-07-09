Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,356 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after buying an additional 750,781 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,161,000 after buying an additional 218,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,476,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $115.96 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $120.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.17.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

