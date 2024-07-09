Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,791,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,851 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,470,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $14,832,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,435,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 520.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 317,233 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Stock Down 1.9 %

XRX opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

