Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TDOC opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Read Our Latest Report on TDOC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,228.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $440,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,592 shares of company stock worth $397,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.