Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in EnerSys by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,385,000 after acquiring an additional 62,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in EnerSys by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Stock Up 0.1 %

EnerSys stock opened at $100.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $83.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Get Our Latest Report on EnerSys

EnerSys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.