Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $396,000 Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of NMI by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 28,853 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NMI by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,144,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,009,000 after acquiring an additional 284,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 464,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NMI Price Performance

NMI stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.