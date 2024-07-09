Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $30.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,425.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,812 shares of company stock valued at $740,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

