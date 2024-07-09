Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,791 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $3,997,905.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 390,615 shares in the company, valued at $33,225,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,997,905.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,615 shares in the company, valued at $33,225,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $330,666.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,892.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,738,887 shares of company stock worth $1,478,466,735. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Stock Down 1.9 %

AppLovin stock opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $91.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

