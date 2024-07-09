Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $442,000 Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 9,692,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,288 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,852,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 197,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 279,978 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1,414.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 294,932 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOUS opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

