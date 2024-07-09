Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,348 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,113 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $223.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.92 and a 12-month high of $231.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.21 and its 200 day moving average is $195.35.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.