Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 68.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 244,197 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,959,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2,414.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 153,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,605,000 after buying an additional 146,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,451,000 after buying an additional 131,726 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CFR opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.58 and its 200 day moving average is $105.62. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $120.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFR

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.