Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 499.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2,037.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,602 shares of company stock worth $183,805 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

NWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

