Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNDM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 4.3 %

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

