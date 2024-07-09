Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $372,000 in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 795 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,110 shares of company stock valued at $744,577 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.63. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $104.26 and a 12-month high of $145.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

