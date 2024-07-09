Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $409,000 in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 86.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 30,149 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,220,000 after acquiring an additional 120,881 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essent Group Trading Down 0.8 %

ESNT stock opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The business had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

