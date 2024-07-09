Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $449,000 in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,387 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in shares of Yelp by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 68,925 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Yelp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,994,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $94,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Yelp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,505 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after acquiring an additional 301,715 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yelp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YELP has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $111,732.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $111,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $180,494.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,108.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,818 shares of company stock worth $1,855,643 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Down 0.2 %

YELP stock opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.