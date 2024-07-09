Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $468,000 in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

