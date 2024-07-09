Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,169,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,345,000 after acquiring an additional 334,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,974,000 after buying an additional 88,656 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,226,000 after buying an additional 204,613 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,524,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,465,000 after buying an additional 1,405,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,052,000 after acquiring an additional 64,712 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.85. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Helios Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.