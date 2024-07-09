Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $441,000 Investment in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,667 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,588,000 after buying an additional 40,112 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 770,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,211,000 after buying an additional 35,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,817,000 after buying an additional 28,395 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.08%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

