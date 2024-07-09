Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 51,012 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 60.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 194,687 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 34.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 146.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,010,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after buying an additional 1,790,588 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,744,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,341,000 after buying an additional 318,541 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

CEMEX Price Performance

CEMEX stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

