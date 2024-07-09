Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

CONMED Trading Down 4.1 %

CNMD stock opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $137.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.68 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pat Beyer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,118.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,442 shares of company stock worth $446,733. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

