Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $18,040,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,201,000 after buying an additional 340,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,247,000 after acquiring an additional 271,786 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,817,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after acquiring an additional 270,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,469,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,495,000 after acquiring an additional 229,963 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. BNP Paribas raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NYSE ADNT opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

