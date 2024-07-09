Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,199 Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,115,000 after buying an additional 79,940 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Energizer by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 159,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 105,622 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 14,545.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Up 0.2 %

ENR stock opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Energizer

Energizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.