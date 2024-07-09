Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 31,717 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,717 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.85.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $2,066,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,261,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $25,871.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,261,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 362,033 shares of company stock worth $4,716,701. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

