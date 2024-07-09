Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,127 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,127 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 305.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TREX shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.06.

Insider Transactions at Trex

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Price Performance

TREX opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.33. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.