Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,736 Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $66,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average of $76.63. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

