Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Doximity by 78.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 93,718 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Doximity by 3.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $287,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,373,825. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

