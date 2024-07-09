Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,161,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,598,000 after buying an additional 63,477 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,961,000 after purchasing an additional 985,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,951,000 after purchasing an additional 334,502 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,394,000 after purchasing an additional 947,704 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.00. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $92.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

