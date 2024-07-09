Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,812,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $12,034,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $9,542,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after acquiring an additional 607,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Warby Parker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,430,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,669,000 after purchasing an additional 378,781 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.25 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRBY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at $147,893,400.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $267,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at $147,893,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,848,537 shares of company stock worth $91,938,722 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

