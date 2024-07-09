Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,958 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,917,000. Browning West LP raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 8,640,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,900 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $34,456,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 443.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 588,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

