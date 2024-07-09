Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $357,000 Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KOS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 23.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,145,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,005 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,736,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,191 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,762,000. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,363,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,699,000 after buying an additional 1,046,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,819,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $8.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $419.14 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

