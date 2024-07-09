Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 45.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 76,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 23,694 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

Shares of JMIA opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.