Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Medpace by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Medpace by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 5.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 43.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Trading Up 0.8 %

MEDP opened at $405.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $398.20 and its 200-day moving average is $371.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.21 and a twelve month high of $437.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.