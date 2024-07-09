Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Medpace by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Medpace by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 5.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 43.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Medpace Trading Up 0.8 %
MEDP opened at $405.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $398.20 and its 200-day moving average is $371.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.21 and a twelve month high of $437.39.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.
Medpace Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
