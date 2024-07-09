Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,593 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in SM Energy by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

SM Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

SM opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Insider Activity

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.